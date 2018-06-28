Bring the Scotch, Kerosene and Horse Tranquilizer: Vikings Fans React to Our ’98 Oral History

Getty Images

Quickly

  • The response to our story on the electrifying, heartbreaking 1998 Vikings elicited painful responses on social media
By The MMQB Staff
June 28, 2018

When talking about stories The MMQB could do in conjunction with SI’s annual Where Are They Now project, the idea of looking back at the great, heartbreaking Vikings team of 1998 was an obvious one. Twenty years on from that season, those Vikings of Randall Cunningham, Cris Carter, Randy Moss et al still fascinate football nation for the way they lit up the scoreboard—and they way they lost in the NFC Championship Game when the Super Bowl seemed their destiny. It was a crushing loss—Brian Billick told writer Conor Orr he wasn’t sure if the city has ever gotten over it. Judging by the responses to the story on Twitter, it’s clear the wounds are still there. It was a story that had to be done, not that folks in Minnesota necessarily wanted to relive it ... 

