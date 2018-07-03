Terrell Owens To Give Hall of Fame Speech At Alma Mater

T.O. to celebrate Hall of Fame induction at UT–Chattanooga on Aug. 4.

By Scooby Axson
July 03, 2018

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens says he will give his induction speech on Saturday, August 4 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Owens played for the Mocs before being selected in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Owens' event will start 3:17 p.m., just hours before the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

"I'm proud to be a Moc, and I'm honored to be able to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates and fans at the place that provided me an opportunity beyond high school and where I truly began to find myself as an athlete," Owens said on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone who has supported my celebration decision. I look forward to seeing you all in Chattanooga."

Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Brian Dawkins are the rest of the class of 2018.

The six-time Pro Bowler caused waves in pro football when he declined his invitation to Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, saying he wished "to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere."

Owens played 16 seasons in the NFL, catching 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and scoring 153 touchdowns.

