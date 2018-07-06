Former NFL lineman Barry Cofield was arrested on Tuesday in Florida for charges including heroin possession, driving under the influence and eluding a police officer.

At 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Cofield's car was stopped on an interstate off ramp, according to a police report obtained by Sports Illustrated from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Cofield was "passed out" in the driver's seat with his foot on the brake, as the traffic light cycled through. After Cofield awoke and police instructed him to put his car in park, he accelerated through the light.

Cofield evaded a pursuing officer and swerved between lanes but did not exceed the speed limit, according to the police report.

A second police car blocked Cofield's path and he crashed into it before exiting his car and being handcuffed, according to the report.

Deputies found two bags of a "red powedery substance" in Cofield's pocket as he was being placed under arrest. The substances tested postitive for heroin. He had bloodshot eyes and alcohol on his breath. Cofield refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to police.

Cofield, 34, was booked and released Tuesday morning, according to USA Today.

Cofield faces five charges: fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence and possession of heroin.

The former lineman played for ten seasons in the NFL with the Giants and Redskins. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2008.

He declined to comment when reached by phone on Thursday evening by The Orlando Sentinel.