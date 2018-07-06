Former NFL Lineman Barry Cofield Arrested for Heroin Possession, DUI

The former Giants and Redskins player was arrested on Tuesday in Seminole County.

By Jenna West
July 06, 2018

Former NFL lineman Barry Cofield was arrested on Tuesday in Florida for charges including heroin possession, driving under the influence and eluding a police officer.

At 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Cofield's car was stopped on an interstate off ramp, according to a police report obtained by Sports Illustrated from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Cofield was "passed out" in the driver's seat with his foot on the brake, as the traffic light cycled through. After Cofield awoke and police instructed him to put his car in park, he accelerated through the light.

Cofield evaded a pursuing officer and swerved between lanes but did not exceed the speed limit, according to the police report.

A second police car blocked Cofield's path and he crashed into it before exiting his car and being handcuffed, according to the report.

Deputies found two bags of a "red powedery substance" in Cofield's pocket as he was being placed under arrest. The substances tested postitive for heroin. He had bloodshot eyes and alcohol on his breath. Cofield refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to police.

Cofield, 34, was booked and released Tuesday morning, according to USA Today.

Cofield faces five charges: fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence and possession of heroin.

The former lineman played for ten seasons in the NFL with the Giants and Redskins. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2008.

He declined to comment when reached by phone on Thursday evening by The Orlando Sentinel.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)