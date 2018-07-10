Top 10 Defensive Linemen in Football for 2018

Quickly

  • A ranking of the 10 best players at football's deepest position, plus a look at how the Donald-Suh tandem will function, whether it's wiser to build like the Jaguars or the Patriots, handicapping the Defensive Player of the Year field and more
By Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling
July 10, 2018

Defensive line continues to be the most utterly stacked position in football today. We talk about that and other stuff. We talk about that and other stuff in this episode. What kind of other stuff? Well, glad you asked:

2:50—The Jaguars are small and fast at linebacker. Would it have made more sense for them to go bigger up front, or is this the new normal?

7:37—How good is that Eagles front with Michael Bennett joining Philly, and how do they work that D-line rotation?

10:50—What role does Ndamukong Suh play next to Aaron Donald?

19:12—Will we see more teams build the Patriots way: bigger, stronger and cheaper with run-stoppers up the middle? And is defensive line the most talent-rich position in football?

31:19—Ranking the top 10 defensive linemen in football (keep in mind this doesn’t include pure edge rushers—we did a show about them)

43:15—The Lightning-ish Round: Is Aaron Donald the 2018 Defensive POY favorite going into the year? Will J.J. Watt ever win another DPOY award? Better free-agent signing: Lotulelei in Buffalo, or Sheldon Richardson in Minnesota? Better bounceback candidate in a new home: Mo Wilkerson in Green Bay or Dontari Poe in Carolina?

