Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones was attacked by an employee at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, according to TMZ. The employee, Frank Ragin, reportedly "made a gesture towards Adam Jones."

Jones then allegedly contronted the man which prompted a verbal altercation and a physical fight to break out, according to TMZ.

Ragin struck both Jones and his female companion, causing minor injuries. When Jones began to defend himself, Ragin quickly fell to the ground.

Ragin was determined as the aggresor by officials and was arrested and charged with two counts of battery.

