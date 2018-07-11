Report: Atlanta Airport Employee Arrested After Fight With Adam 'Pacman' Jones

It has not been a good few days for the NFL.

By Nihal Kolur
July 11, 2018

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones was attacked by an employee at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, according to TMZThe employee, Frank Ragin, reportedly "made a gesture towards Adam Jones."

Jones then allegedly contronted the man which prompted a verbal altercation and a physical fight to break out, according to TMZ.

Ragin struck both Jones and his female companion, causing minor injuries. When Jones began to defend himself, Ragin quickly fell to the ground.

TMZ obtained a video of the fight. Watch it here.

Ragin was determined as the aggresor by officials and was arrested and charged with two counts of battery.

This post will be updated as more information is released.

