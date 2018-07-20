Jaguars' Dante Fowler Suspended One Game For Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

The NFL has suspended the Jaguars DE for one game without pay for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

By Emily Caron
July 20, 2018

The NFL has suspended Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. for one game without pay for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

While the league did not specify the reason fo the suspension, Fowler was arrested in 2017 in St. Petersburg and pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal mischief and petit theft in March regarding the incident. The 23-year-old was sentenced to a year of probation, 75 hours of community service, and $2,575 in fines.

Fowler will miss the Jaguars season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 9th but will be eligible to return to active status for Week 2 against the Patriots. He is still eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, the NFL said in a statement

"We were informed today of Dante's one-game suspension and we will abide by the league's ruling," Jaguar's executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin said in a statement. "We'll work to get Dante ready to play when he is able to return."

Fowler has 12 career sacks with the Jags. In May, Jacksonville opted not to pick up Fowler's fifth-year option so he will become an unrestricted free agent next spring.

