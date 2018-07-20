Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took a dive in the deep end instead of the endzone in a new "Hang Time" segment with ESPN's Sam Alipour that was filmed when Gronkowski was in the Bahamas for a Shark Week segment.

Not only do we get Gronkowski adrenaline rushes and facial expressions, but in typical Gronk fashion, he also gave us this gem of a quote in the written story: "I've never worn a wet suit before. If we pee ourselves, it'll stay in the suit, right?"

The best is the underwater scenes as they experience shark diving and the tight end manages to use the scuba equipment to get in a classic Darth Vader line, saying, "I am your father."

Gronk went diving in the Bahamas and hit the "Shark Dance." pic.twitter.com/FK3dUKpUEg — ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2018

Summer's annual Shark Week begins Sunday, so who knows what we'll see Gronk do next.