Jimmy Garoppolo Chose His Agent Because of Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo modeled his career after his idol, Tom Brady.

By Nihal Kolur
July 24, 2018

Despite rumors of unrest between Tom Brady and then-Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo, it appears the two quarterbacks got along.

SI's Jenny Vrentas detailed the relationship between the two stars in her feature of Garoppolo, explaining how Brady was Garoppolo's idol.

"Since high school, [Former NFL QB Jeff] Christensen had worked with Garoppolo to replicate Brady’s impeccable mechanics. Garoppolo himself, meanwhile, wasn’t exactly shy about his adulation for the Pats’ All-Pro. Nine months before New England drafted him, Garoppolo tweeted: ‘Happy birthday to my boy Tom #livingLegend #Brady.’"

In fact, as Vrentas explains, Garoppolo was so enamored by Brady that when the time came to pick an agent, the Eastern Illinois product followed in Brady's footsteps

“Brady was his idol,” says Babers. “Even when he was picking agents, he was so excited he was going to meet Brady’s agent [Don Yee]. And that’s the agent he picked.”

Brady and Garoppolo, along with former backup Jacoby Brissett, still participate in a group text chain, talking about ways to continue to develop their games.

Say what you will about Brady and Garoppolo's relationship, but it appears Garoppolo wasn't exactly disappointed while sitting behind one of the greatest to ever play.

