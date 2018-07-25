Report: Browns Have Discussed Bringing in Dez Bryant, Who Remains Unsigned

Browns reportedly discussed bringing in former Cowboys WR and three-time Pro Bowler Dez Bryant. 

By Emily Caron
July 25, 2018

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said the Browns have discussed bringing in former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, Browns beatwriter Mary Kay Cabot reports

Bryant remains a free agent since being released by Dallas in April. The three-time Pro Bowler would have made $12.5 million in each of the next two seasons with a $16.5 million cap hit each year. 

In May, Bryant reportedly turned down a multi-year deal contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens. There has been little interest in the 29-year-old receiver on the free agent market ever since. 

Bryant has failed to hit the 10-touchdown mark since 2014, tallying only 17 total touchdowns in the past three seasons.

 

