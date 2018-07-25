Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said the Browns have discussed bringing in former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, Browns beatwriter Mary Kay Cabot reports.

Bryant remains a free agent since being released by Dallas in April. The three-time Pro Bowler would have made $12.5 million in each of the next two seasons with a $16.5 million cap hit each year.

In May, Bryant reportedly turned down a multi-year deal contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens. There has been little interest in the 29-year-old receiver on the free agent market ever since.

Bryant has failed to hit the 10-touchdown mark since 2014, tallying only 17 total touchdowns in the past three seasons.