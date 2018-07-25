Giants GM Dave Gettleman's Cancer In Remission

Some great news for the Giants GM.

By Nihal Kolur
July 25, 2018

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's cancer is officially in remission, the New York Post reports.

In June, the 67-year-old was diagnosed with lymphoma and was scheduled for chemotherapy treatment shortly after. Although his scans have come back clean, he is expected to continue the treatments for the time being.

“Dave’s doing great, he was here [Tuesday], and he’s been doing his treatments,” Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said. “That’s a process that he’s going through, but we communicate frequently. We’ve been in close touch all summer, I didn’t do much traveling, so I was here in town and Dave and I communicated quite a bit, actually.”

The Giants hired Gettleman in December after being fired following four seasons as the general manager of the Panthers.

During Gettleman's four years in Carolina, the team won the NFC South three times and went 15-1 in 2015 before losing Super Bowl 50. In his final season, the squad went 6-10, and he was fired right before the start of training camp in 2017.

The Giants begin training camp on Thursday.

