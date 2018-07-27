Oft-Injured Chargers Cornerback Jason Verrett Hurt Again in Conditioning Test

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett has incurred another injury even before training camp begins.

By Associated Press
July 27, 2018

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett has incurred another injury even before training camp begins.

The Chargers confirm Verrett got hurt during a conditioning test Friday morning, one day before the first practice of camp. The team wouldn't disclose the nature of Verrett's latest injury.

Verrett missed 15 games last season and 12 games in 2016 due to knee injuries. He returned to full practices during the Chargers' recent offseason workouts.

Verrett made the Pro Bowl in 2015, but has been unable to stay healthy since. Three of his four NFL seasons have ended early due to injuries.

Verrett had surgery to repair his ACL in 2016. He made it through just one game last season before needing another knee surgery.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)