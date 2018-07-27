Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in a radio interview players should stand "if they want to be a Dallas Cowboy."

"We certainly are supportive of them when they have their personal issues or their personal things that they want to pursue," Jones told KTCK 96.7 FM. "And we'll help them pursue them on Tuesdays. But when you're wearing the Dallas Cowboy uniform and a Dallas Cowboy helmet and you're working for the Dallas Cowboys, you check the 'I' and the 'me' at the door, and you're a part of a team."

The comments come a day after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his players will stand on the field during the national anthem in the upcoming NFL season. Jerry also discussed President Donald Trump's comments on the national anthem debate on Wednesday, calling them "problematic" and saying "eveybody would like it to go away."

Last week, the NFL and NFLPA reached a standstill agreement declaring no new rules to be issued as discussions between the two parties continued. Trump tweeted last week that players who kneel more than once should be suspended the entire season without pay.

Trump tweeted about the issue again Friday, congratulating Jerry for his stance.

NFL owners voted on a new national anthem policy in May, and there have been talks that some players are considering different ways to protest.

The new policy removes a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem, and gives players the option to stay in the locker room. Teams will be fined for any personnel that "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines.

The protests during the national anthem started in August 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the 'Star-Spangled Banner' as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.