Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his players will stand on the field during the national anthem in the upcoming NFL season, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Jones made the announcement at the Cowboys' training camp on Wednesday. He also said that players cannot stand in the locker room during the game.

"As far as the Dallas Cowboys, you know where I stand, the team knows where I stand," Jones said.

The Cowboys owner went on to add, "Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line."

However, NFL owners voted in May to remove a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem, giving players the option to stay in the locker room.

Last week, the NFL and NFLPA issued a statement saying that they had reached a "standstill agreement" on the league's anthem policy and no new rules would be "issued or enforced for the next several weeks."

After the announcement, President Trump tweeted the following day that he can't believe that the national anthem debate in the NFL "is alive and well again." The president suggested that players should be suspended for the season without pay if they kneel during the anthem.

Jones also addressed Trump's comments on the national anthem debate on Wednesday, calling them "problematic" and saying "eveybody would like it to go away."

Last season, Jones linked arms and kneeled with Cowboys players before a Sept. 25 game against the Cardinals. The Cowboys said that the team kneeled "in unity" and not in protest.