Brian Dawkins Opens Up About His Battle With Depression

One of the most fearsome safeties of the 2000's discusses battling depression during his career. 

July 30, 2018

Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins looked invincible for much of his 16-year career, but in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn, Dawkins disclosed a battle with depression during his rookie year in Philly that he believes could have derailed his Hall-of-Fame career.

Dawkins discussed his difficulties when having his first child and the toll it took on him.

"I had troubles channeling that anger in the right direction," Dawkins said. "They would come out in outbursts, and because I'm a quiet individual, and as men, we don't talk … anyway, I talked even less, and so all that stuff was bounding up. When you don't have answers, it comes out in different ways."

The nine-time Pro Bowler also opened up about the use of alcohol as a coping mechanism for his depression.

"Overall, I didn't have any outlets, and so I began to drink a little more than I needed to, and that quickly spiraled down into depression," Dawkins said. "I went through a real dark, deep depression. Alcohol was a tremendous crutch. There were times I didn't even want to be around my family, didn't want to be around my son."

Dawkins began to see a psychiatrist and take medication with the help of his wife. He also credits his faith for helping him rebound from his depression.

After being selected for the Hall of Fame in February, Dawkins will be officially enshrined in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 4.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)