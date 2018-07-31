Steve Gleason and Wife Michel Are Expecting a Second Child

Steve Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 31, 2018

After Steve Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in January of 2011, he and his wife Michel decided to have a child and welcomed their son Rivers into the world in October 2011.

This upcoming October, Steve and Michel are expecting to witness the birth of their second child—their first daughter—thanks to a successful in-vitro fertilization, according to NOLA.com.

The Gleason family waited until Monday to confirm to NOLA.com that they were expecting, but they had posted the evidence on social media during the weekend in the form of an Instagram photo featuring a pregnant Michel with Steve and Rivers on vacation.

A post shared by Michel R Varisco (@mvarisco) on

Gleason played for the New Orleans Saints for seven seasons from 2000 through 2006.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)