The Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is mourning the passing of both his mother and his brother in the last two weeks.

Jackson's mother, Betty Lee, passed away on Sunday during the fourth day of the Browns training camp due to an illness, according to cleveland.com. She was 83.

Betty Lee's death came just two weeks after Jackson unexpectedly lost his brother, John Jackson Jr.

"It's been really tough on him,'' Jackson's agent, John Thornton, told cleveland.com. "He's just trying to let football help him out.''

Jackson will stay with the team through training camp but will travel to Los Angeles for his mother's funeral next week after the Browns' preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thrusday.

Jackson has been with the team since 2016. The Browns have gone 1-31 in his two seasons in Cleveland.