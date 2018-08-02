The annual Hall of Fame Game will take place Thursday and pit the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Bears bring optimism into 2018 after missing the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons.

Chicago has a new head coach in Matt Nagy and second–year quarterback Mitch Trubisky is expected to make significant strides for an offense that averaged only 16.4 points per game last season and had the league's worst passing attack.

Baltimore went 9–7 in 2017 and are looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2014. The Ravens are also seeking improvement on the offensive side of the ball as they were one of 10 teams to average less than 200 passing yards a game.

Here's how to watch this year's Hall of Fame Game.

How to Watch

Time: Aug. 2, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live