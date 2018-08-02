How to Watch the 2018 Hall of Fame Game: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and Ravens. 

By Scooby Axson
August 02, 2018

The annual Hall of Fame Game will take place Thursday and pit the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Bears bring optimism into 2018 after missing the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons.

Chicago has a new head coach in Matt Nagy and second–year quarterback Mitch Trubisky is expected to make significant strides for an offense that averaged only 16.4 points per game last season and had the league's worst passing attack.

Baltimore went 9–7 in 2017 and are looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2014. The Ravens are also seeking improvement on the offensive side of the ball as they were one of 10 teams to average less than 200 passing yards a game.

Here's how to watch this year's Hall of Fame Game.

How to Watch

Time: Aug. 2, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live; or watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)