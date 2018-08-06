Watch: Big Sean Continues Support of Colin Kaepernick, Says 'They Ain't Gonna Censor Us'

After EA Sports scrubbed Colin Kaepernick's name from a Big Sean verse on it's soundtrack, the musician continues to vocalize his unhappiness over the "censoring."

By Emily Caron
August 06, 2018

Big Sean has been vocal about his disappointment over EA Sport's removal of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's name from his verse on 'Big Bank' for Madden 19. After tweeting his disappointment eariler this week, Big Sean threw some more shade at EA during his show last night. 

YG and Big Sean lead the crowd in chanting the censored lyrics, "you boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick," after proclaiming that "they ain't gonna censor us." 

Kaepernick took to Twitter to thank Sean for "not being silent on this issue."

Watch the video below. Warning: contains explicit language. 

EA Sports released an apology following Sean's tweet, stating that "members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don't have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn't effect soundtracks." EA says an Aug. 6 update to Madden will include the reference once again. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)