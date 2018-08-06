Big Sean has been vocal about his disappointment over EA Sport's removal of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's name from his verse on 'Big Bank' for Madden 19. After tweeting his disappointment eariler this week, Big Sean threw some more shade at EA during his show last night.

YG and Big Sean lead the crowd in chanting the censored lyrics, "you boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick," after proclaiming that "they ain't gonna censor us."

Kaepernick took to Twitter to thank Sean for "not being silent on this issue."

Watch the video below. Warning: contains explicit language.

I appreciate these brothers for not being silent on this issue!

RP “They ain’t gonna censor us.” YG and Big Sean! ✊🏽“You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick!” #staydangerous #colinkaepernick #yg #bigsean

🎥 @diskodrew pic.twitter.com/HeFphns0SO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 6, 2018

EA Sports released an apology following Sean's tweet, stating that "members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don't have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn't effect soundtracks." EA says an Aug. 6 update to Madden will include the reference once again.