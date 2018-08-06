Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stood by his comments about the national anthem controversy saying he felt strongly about the football field not being the time or place to protest.

"I made my statements. I stand by what I said," Prescott said on Sunday. "Some people might have misunderstood or whatever, but I know what I said, and I feel strongly about what I said. It is what it is. When I made my statements on the anthem, I knew there would be backlash. No surprises."

Prescott was asked last month at the beginning of training camp about the comments made by owner Jerry Jones, when he said that every member of the Cowboys will stand for the anthem and "toe the line."

"I never protest during the anthem, and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so," Prescott has said. "The game of football has always brought me such at peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people, a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people that have any impact of the game."

Prescott said he has respect for players that have protested, but adds he is for "taking a next step that whatever that step may be for action and not just kneeling."

The third–year quarterback was blasted on social media for his stance.

A six-foot-high mural in Dallas painted by local artist Trey Wilder depicted Prescott as a character in the film "Get Out" complete with tearing coming from his eyes.

Dak mural in Dallas #dakmural A post shared by Caren Mack (@carenmackphotography) on Aug 5, 2018 at 8:37pm PDT

"Everybody has their own opinion," Prescott said of the mural.