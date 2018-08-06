Odell Beckham Jr.'s Agent Leaves Giants Camp Without a Deal for Star Wide Receiver

Odell Beckham Jr.'s long-term future with the Giants is still in doubt. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 06, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr.'s agent Zeke Sandhu left Giants camp on Monday without an extension for the three-time Pro Bowler after the two sides met face-to-face in contract negotiations over the weekend, according to ESPN's Josina AndersonBoth sides have expressed a desire to keep Beckham in East Rutherford, but could not agree on a value for an extension. 

Per Anderson, New York is currently placing Beckham's value under the $16 million annual average given to Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins. Over the past four seasons, Beckham has tallied 121 more receptions than Watkins while playing in five fewer games. 

Beckham enters this season coming off an injury-shortened 2017. He broke his ankle in an October contest against San Diego, ending his season in Week 5.

On Saturday, Beckham addressed his extension negotiations, telling the media, "I'm confident it will all work itself out. It always does."

