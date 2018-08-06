Terrell Owens Works Out For CFL Team After Hall of Fame Induction

Terrell Owens tries out for CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders a day after his Hall of Fame induction

By Scooby Axson
August 06, 2018

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens believes he can still play the game of football at a high level and showed off his skills for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League a day after his induction ceremony.

Owens declined to show up to the ceremony held at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, instead holding his own celebration at his alma mater, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Although he is in good shape, Roughriders head coach and general manager Chris Jones said that "football-wise, (Owens) got a ways to go."

"He’s got some football-shape stuff that he’s going to have to get into," Jones said to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. "He caught the football well today, he got in and out of his breaks decent. But I've never been faced with anything like this. I mean, he's 44 years old but still runs a 4.4-second 40."

Owens last played professional football in 2010, spending one season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I know I'm truly blessed and I can still play the game," Owens told the Times Free Press. "What I did out there today is just a small little snippet of what I can do.

"It's key when you're trying out to put your best foot forward, and I'm very pleased with what they saw and what I did out there," he said. "To be inducted into the Hall of Fame and come back and play, why not me? I know I can do it. It's just a matter of someone giving me the opportunity."

