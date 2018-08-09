Lately, "America's Team" has been center stage in what's remained the most controversial and polarizing topic in football: players using the national anthem as a vehicle of protest of social injustices.

In late July, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he would require players to stand on the field during the national anthem this upcoming season. "Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line," he said. Just days before, the NFL and NFLPA announced they had reached a "standstill agreement" on determining an anthem policy. The NFL also reportedly told Jones to stop publicly discussing the anthem.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently made headlines for suggesting he would follow Jones' order, saying he felt the football field wasn't the proper space for players to protest. He then doubled down on his sentiment and attempted to clarify those comments just a few days ago.

On Wednesday night, Jones was tracked down by TMZ, and was asked if he thought Prescott was "going to get as much flack as he did" for saying he would stand during the anthem.

"I'm so proud of him," Jones said. "Just proud of him, the way he leads the team and for not letting it mess with their practice."

Jones never directly answered the reporter's question. The reporter then asked about Jones' thoughts on Ice Cube, founder of the BIG3 league, backing Prescott's position. Jones didn't respond.

Considering the conversation surrounding protests and the national anthem are sure to continue in the near future, perhaps that's for the better, at least for now.