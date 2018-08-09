The Vikings projected starting left guard Nick Easton underwent surgery Thursday morning to correct a herniated disc in his neck. He is likely out for the season, but it is not expected to be a career-ending injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Easton began experiencing discomfort in his neck and back after last Friday’s practice and has not practiced since. He sought a second opinion on the injury earlier this week, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Easton started at left guard last season before fracturing his ankle in the Vikings week 16 game against the Packers.

During training camp the Vikings had moved him to center in the absence of Pat Elflein, who remains on the physically unable to perform list with ankle and shoulder injuries. Right guard Mike Remmers is also missing from Minnesota's starting lineup. He has not practiced since injuring his ankle in a July 31 practice. The Viking's will have to restructure their offensive line in the wake of Easton's unavailability.

The 26-year-old signed as a rookie free agent with the Ravens in 2015, was acquired by the 49ers, and then traded to the Vikings in October of the same year.