The Washington Redskins hosted the New York Jets on Sunday for the first of three joint practice sessions. Sunday's practice quickly devolved into a series of physical altercations between the two sides before the day was cut short due to inclement weather.

The first fight broke out between Washington's offense and New York's defense after Redskins offensive lineman Morgan Moses went down after a late hit during drills, per the AP's Stephen Whyno. Fellow lineman and other Washington players came to Moses's defense, which led to the fight.

"You never want to hit a guy after the play," tight end Jordan Reed told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "That's disrespectful to all of us. We're all professional athletes."

Watch fan footage of the fight below:

Here’s some footage of the Washington-Jets brawl, via Washington fan @LeeBarnes2000 pic.twitter.com/0dTtjrT2Cu — Master (@MasterTes) August 12, 2018

Moses was taken inside after the incident, but his specific injury is unclear, per Bleacher Report.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and former teammate Terrelle Pryor, now with the Jets, also exchanged a few pushes during practice. Words flew but no fists this time around, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes.

By the end of practice, The Sports Capitol's Brian McNally had the tally at "one legitimate brawl and two skirmishes."

The Jets are scheduled to practice in Richmond, Va. with the Redskins until Tuesday before they meet in a preseason matchup on Thursday night at FedEx Field.