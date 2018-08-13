Report: LeSean McCoy Sued by Ex-Girlfriend Following Home Invasion

LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend has taken legal action against the Bills running back. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 13, 2018

LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon is reportedly suing the Bills running back for injuries sustained during an armed home invasion at her house in July.

According to the suit, Cordon claims that McCoy and one other man are responsible for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The Milton, GA police department released a statement on the incident on July 10, saying the home invasion was "specifically targeted." 

In a now-deleted Instagram post on July 10, Cordon's friend claimed McCoy abused his then-girlfriend, posting photos of Cordon's face bloodied and bruised after the invasion. Cordon added other allegations against McCoy in the suit, claiming that the NFL star would "exhibit rage and often brutally beat his dog" following the 2016 season. 

On the evening of July 10, Cordon's attorney released a statement on the matter. 

"[The assailant] hit Ms. Cordon in the face with a firearm multiple times while demanding specific items of jewelry and cash from her," the statement said. "Ms. Cordon sustained multiple injuries to her head, face and arms during this horrendous attack."

McCoy denied the allegations both on Instagram and in front of the media. He has not been criminally charged in the case. Police are still investigating the case.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)