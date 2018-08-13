LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon is reportedly suing the Bills running back for injuries sustained during an armed home invasion at her house in July.

According to the suit, Cordon claims that McCoy and one other man are responsible for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The Milton, GA police department released a statement on the incident on July 10, saying the home invasion was "specifically targeted."

In a now-deleted Instagram post on July 10, Cordon's friend claimed McCoy abused his then-girlfriend, posting photos of Cordon's face bloodied and bruised after the invasion. Cordon added other allegations against McCoy in the suit, claiming that the NFL star would "exhibit rage and often brutally beat his dog" following the 2016 season.

On the evening of July 10, Cordon's attorney released a statement on the matter.

"[The assailant] hit Ms. Cordon in the face with a firearm multiple times while demanding specific items of jewelry and cash from her," the statement said. "Ms. Cordon sustained multiple injuries to her head, face and arms during this horrendous attack."

McCoy denied the allegations both on Instagram and in front of the media. He has not been criminally charged in the case. Police are still investigating the case.