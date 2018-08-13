Rookie running back Saquon Barkley exited Giants practice early on Monday after reportedly injuring his left leg on a reception down the sideline. The Penn State product limped to the endzone after snagging a deep pass from fellow rookie Kyle Lauletta.

Watch Barkley's reception below

Barkley briefly had an ice wrap around his left leg, but then took it off and walked to the locker room with his teammates at the conclusion of practice.

Despite the wrap and limp, it looks as though New York avoided a significant injury.

“Think he’s all right, we’ll find out," head coach Pat Shurmur said regarding Barkley following Monday's practice.