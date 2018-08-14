Lions Join NFL Trend, Announce Lowered Concession Prices at Ford Field

The Lions' new "Silver Savings" program will give Detroit fans more bang for their buck.  

By Michael Shapiro
August 14, 2018

The Detroit Lions are following the Falcons and Ravens as the latest NFL team to lower concession prices, instituting a Silver Savings program at Ford Field for the 2018 season. 

The Lions' concession plan is two-fold. It starts with the DTE Power Hour during the first 60 minutes that the stadium is open on gameday. During that time, fans can access the most significant savings, including $2 hot dogs and sodas along with $3 beers. Savings during the Power Hour are estimated to average 60%. 

Once the hour ends, fans will still be able to find deals at any Silver Savings stand located throughout each concourse. Those stands will feature a pair of value menus – including a $12 hot dog, chips and beer combo – as well as $5 beers throughout the game at select locations. 

Detroit ranked No. 23 in the NFL in home attendance in 2017, averaging 64,137 fans per game.

The Lions filled Ford Field to 98.7 percent capacity per ESPN

