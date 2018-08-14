'He’s going to make plays': Sam Darnold Impresses Redskins in Joint Practice

Sam Darnold made quite the impression on his opponent during a joint practice. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 14, 2018

Less than a week removed from a strong preseason appearance against the Falcons, rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has drawn praise once again, this time from an opposing defender.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman complimented Darnold following Tuesday's joint practice with the Jets, highlighting Darnold's physical and mental maturity.

"“You go out here and see him with these throws and it's like, ‘That’s not so much of a college-level throw. He's putting it on the money,’” Norman told USA Today's Mike Jones. “Then you go out there 7-on-7 and it's like, ‘Doggit, this little kid is not making mistakes.' He's really accurate!  

Norman continued his kind words toward Darnold, noting a particular chess match between the two during a 7-on-7 drill.

“He was going to throw it, then he pulled it back, so I was like, ‘You little devil. I see you. You’re working really good right now.’ I couldn’t bait him like I wanted to. He saw it and read it like a vet, and I had to tip my hat to him because he’s learning at an early age when someone is messing with him or not. I think he’s got the smarts and willingness. He’s going to make plays.”

The two squads will face-off away from the practice facility on Thursday night at FedEx Field. Darnold enters the matchup after going 13-of-18 for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' preseason opener.

