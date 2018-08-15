Johnny Manziel in Concussion Protocol for Montreal Alouettes

Another rough chapter in Johnny Manziel's CFL career. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 15, 2018

Johnny Manziel's Canadian football career hit another snag on Tuesday by entering concussion protocol after suffering a hit to the head against Ottawa on Saturday night. 

The Montreal Alouettes issued a statement on placing Manziel in the protocol. 

"On Tuesday morning, Johnny Manziel mentioned to our medical staff that he felt symptoms that could be associated with the prescribed medication he uses for a previously diagnosed medical condition. He then missed practice in order to have some blood work done. In view of the hit he received on Saturday and the potential mitigating side effects of his prescribed medication, the Alouettes medical staff has placed Manziel under the CFL concussion protocol for further observation and precautionary reasons. Manziel will be closely observed and assessed in the next few days."

Manziel missed back-to-back practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. He skipped the prior practice for a medical appointment. The former Browns' signal caller met with doctors after feeling symptons from medication.

Manziel has made two starts with Montreal, tossing four interceptions.  

