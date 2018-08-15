Report: Seahawks First-Round Rookie Penny (Finger) to Miss 3-4 Weeks

The Seahawks’ first-round pick will reportedly be out for an extended period of time.

By Max Meyer
August 15, 2018

Tailback Rashaad Penny suffered exited Monday’s practice early after suffering an undisclosed injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the rookie flew to Philadelphia on Tuesday night to prepare for Wednesday surgery for a broken bone in his finger.

Via Rapoport, Penny will be out 3-4 weeks and the team is hopeful that the San Diego State product can return by opening kickoff.

Penny was set to play a part in Seattle’s run game this season, but with uncertainty surrounding his injury, look for Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic to get a lot more reps for the remainder of the preseason.

