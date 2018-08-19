The Washington Redskins will bring in veteran running back Adrian Peterson for a visit, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The Redskins are searching for running back depth after the season–ending knee injury to second-round pick Derrius Guice. Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall were also injured during the Redskins preseason game against the New York Jets last week.

Peterson, 33, played last season for the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 529 yards and two touchdowns.

Peterson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings.

He was named a first-team All-Pro four times during his stint with Minnesota and won the NFL Most Valuable Player and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2012 after rushing for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 12,276 yards and 99 touchdowns in his career.