Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer Says John Elway Violated Protective Order In Collusion Case

Colin Kaepernick's lawyer goes off on John Elway: Says Broncos GM violated protective order and is "suffering from some real brain trauma"

By Scooby Axson
August 20, 2018

The attorney representing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick believes that Denver Broncos general manager John Elway violated an order not to discuss the ongoing collusion case.

Elway was asked last week if the team would consider Kaepernick as a viable backup option to the quarterbacks currently on the roster.

"Colin had his chance to be here. "We offered him a contract. He didn't take it," Elway said.

"As I said in my deposition....I don't know if I'm legally able to say this, but he's had his chance to be here," he added. "He passed it."

Kaepernick's attorney Mark Geragos said by Elway speaking directly on the case, he violated a protective order.

NFL
John Elway’s Comments Could Prove Problematic for the NFL in Colin Kaepernick’s Collusion Case

Kaepernick, 30, filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests, not his football ability. Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season after protesting the national anthem by taking a knee during the anthem throughout that season, citing racial inequality and police brutality.

"Mr. Elway, clearly he violated the protective order that the NFL has been wielding at me like a club at me. And he’s apparently suffering from some real brain trauma,” Geragos said on the Reasonable Doubt podcast.

Geragos said that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to resume his career.

“He's just lasered focused. He works out like a banshee. I just saw him last week and physically he could not be in better shape. He’s in impressively in shape, ready to go at any moment,” Geragos said.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)