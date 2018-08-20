The attorney representing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick believes that Denver Broncos general manager John Elway violated an order not to discuss the ongoing collusion case.

Elway was asked last week if the team would consider Kaepernick as a viable backup option to the quarterbacks currently on the roster.

"Colin had his chance to be here. "We offered him a contract. He didn't take it," Elway said.

"As I said in my deposition....I don't know if I'm legally able to say this, but he's had his chance to be here," he added. "He passed it."

Kaepernick's attorney Mark Geragos said by Elway speaking directly on the case, he violated a protective order.

Kaepernick, 30, filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests, not his football ability. Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season after protesting the national anthem by taking a knee during the anthem throughout that season, citing racial inequality and police brutality.

"Mr. Elway, clearly he violated the protective order that the NFL has been wielding at me like a club at me. And he’s apparently suffering from some real brain trauma,” Geragos said on the Reasonable Doubt podcast.

Geragos said that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to resume his career.

“He's just lasered focused. He works out like a banshee. I just saw him last week and physically he could not be in better shape. He’s in impressively in shape, ready to go at any moment,” Geragos said.