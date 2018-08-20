Mike Tirico will replace Dan Patrick as host of the NBC's Football Night in America pregame and postgame shows, according to a press release from network.

Tirico will join last year's crew of Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Mike Florio at NBC studios in Stamford, Connecticut. He previously assisted NBC's studio coverage from game sites and now that role goes to Liam McHugh.

Tirico holds a wide array of roles for NBC. He's worked as a host for the Olympics, Triple Crown racing and Notre Dame Football. 2018 will mark his 23rd season hosting or working play-by-play on a primetime NFL broadcast.