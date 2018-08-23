49ers Trade Linebacker Eli Harold to Lions

Detroit sent a conditional 2020 pick to San Francisco. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 23, 2018

The Lions acquired outside linebacker Eli Harold from the 49ers on Thursday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020, the team announced

A third-round pick out of Virginia in 2015, Harold tallied two sacks and 34 tackles last season, starting 10 games for the 49ers. He will look to boost a Detroit pass rush that has yet to register a sack in its first two preseason contests. 

"Our entire organization would like to thank Eli for his hard work and contributions to our team and the Bay Area community over the last three years," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "He always represented the 49ers with class and has been a tremendous teammate. We wish Eli and his wife, Kelsey, nothing but the best in the years to come."

Harold joined Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid as the first 49ers to kneel during the national anthem in 2016, continuing his demonstration last season. He has opted to stand during the anthem this preseason, telling the San Francisco Chronicle, "I’m trying to focus on ball."

Harold appeared in 48 games for San Francisco over three seasons

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)