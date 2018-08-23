The Lions acquired outside linebacker Eli Harold from the 49ers on Thursday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020, the team announced.

A third-round pick out of Virginia in 2015, Harold tallied two sacks and 34 tackles last season, starting 10 games for the 49ers. He will look to boost a Detroit pass rush that has yet to register a sack in its first two preseason contests.

"Our entire organization would like to thank Eli for his hard work and contributions to our team and the Bay Area community over the last three years," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "He always represented the 49ers with class and has been a tremendous teammate. We wish Eli and his wife, Kelsey, nothing but the best in the years to come."

Harold joined Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid as the first 49ers to kneel during the national anthem in 2016, continuing his demonstration last season. He has opted to stand during the anthem this preseason, telling the San Francisco Chronicle, "I’m trying to focus on ball."

Harold appeared in 48 games for San Francisco over three seasons.