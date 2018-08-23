Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen, Former Cowboys Executive Gil Brandt Named Hall of Fame Finalists

Bowlen and Brandt enter Hall of Fame voting in the contributor category. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 23, 2018

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt were named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, tabbed as the two nominees in the contributor category.

Final voting for the Hall of Fame will be held on Feb. 2, taking place before Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. The contributor finalists will be voted on in a seperate election from the players, with finalists needing 80 percent of the vote for enshrinement. 

Bowlen became the Broncos' principal owner in 1984. Denver has appeared in seven Super Bowls over three decades with Bowlen as owner, bringing home three Lombardi Trophies.

Brandt worked as an NFL executive for 34 seasons, spending 29 with Dallas from its inception in 1960 until 1989. As vice president of player personnel, Brandt helped guide the Cowboys to five NFC crowns and two Super Bowl victories. 

 

