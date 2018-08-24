Adrian Peterson impressed during his preseason debut with Washington on Friday night. He rushed 11 times for 56 yards, ripping off gains of 15 and 13 yards during a 29-17 loss to the Broncos.

Peterson, 33, signed with the Redskins after second-round draft pick and projected starter Derrius Guice suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the team’s first preseason game.

Peterson is competing for Washington's starting running back spot against Rob Kelley and second-year pro Samaje Perine, who missed Friday's contest after suffering an ankle injury last week. Kelley tallied 19 yards on eight attempts Friday.

Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, spent the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints last offseason and appeared in four games prior to being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he played six games. The Cardinals released Peterson in March.

Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (14,026) is the only active player with more career rushing yards than Peterson (12,276).