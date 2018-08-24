Adrian Peterson Impresses During Redskins Preseason Debut

Peterson carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards on Friday night.

By Kaelen Jones
August 24, 2018

Adrian Peterson impressed during his preseason debut with Washington on Friday night. He rushed 11 times for 56 yards, ripping off gains of 15 and 13 yards during a 29-17 loss to the Broncos.

Peterson, 33, signed with the Redskins after second-round draft pick and projected starter Derrius Guice suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the team’s first preseason game.

Peterson is competing for Washington's starting running back spot against Rob Kelley and second-year pro Samaje Perine, who missed Friday's contest after suffering an ankle injury last week. Kelley tallied 19 yards on eight attempts Friday.

Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, spent the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints last offseason and appeared in four games prior to being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he played six games. The Cardinals released Peterson in March.

Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (14,026) is the only active player with more career rushing yards than Peterson (12,276).

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)