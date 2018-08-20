Report: Redskins Sign Adrian Peterson After String of Injuries at Running Back

The Skins have signed the seven-time Pro Bowler after he worked out with the team Monday. 

By Emily Caron
August 20, 2018

The Washington Redskins have signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The news comes just one day after reports surfaced that the seven-time Pro Bowler was working out with the team Monday. 

Peterson, 33, joins the Redskins in the wake of a string of injuries at running back. The team was working out free agents in search of much-needed depth at the position following the season–ending knee injury to second-round pick Derrius Guice. Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall were also injured during the Redskins' preseason game against the New York Jets last week.

The 10-season Vikings veteran played for the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals last season. Peterson rushed for 529 yards and two touchdowns.

Peterson was named a first-team All-Pro four times during his time with Minnesota. He also earned the Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2012 after rushing for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's rushed for a career 12,276 yards and 99 touchdowns. He needs just 37 rushing yards to pass Jim Brown and crack the top 10 all time. 

The details of Peterson's contract with Washington have yet to be released.

