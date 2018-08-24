The NFL's premium on player safety has led to several questionable penalties this preseason, and now it's taking a toll on defensive players' wallets as well.

Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams tweeted Friday that he was fined for a roughing the passer penalty, losing $20,054, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Georgia Southern product was flagged for roughing the passer in Minnesota's preseason matchup with Jacksonville on Saturday, penalized for violating the NFL's policy on "stuffing" a quarterback into the ground.

Really got fined today for this 👇🏾 smh https://t.co/bfoXzCtsLI — Antwione Williams (@twanyouafool) August 23, 2018

But did the league go too far in flagging Williams and subsequently fining him? While there's some confusion over new player safety rules, this fine might be a bit of a stretch. You can watch the play in question here.