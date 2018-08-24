Vikings LB Antwione Williams Fined for Controversial Roughing the Passer Call

Antwione Williams, a second-year linebacker, was fined $20,000 for his hit on Cody Kessler. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 24, 2018

The NFL's premium on player safety has led to several questionable penalties this preseason, and now it's taking a toll on defensive players' wallets as well.

Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams tweeted Friday that he was fined for a roughing the passer penalty, losing $20,054, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Georgia Southern product was flagged for roughing the passer in Minnesota's preseason matchup with Jacksonville on Saturday, penalized for violating the NFL's policy on "stuffing" a quarterback into the ground. 

But did the league go too far in flagging Williams and subsequently fining him? While there's some confusion over new player safety rules, this fine might be a bit of a stretch. You can watch the play in question here

