The Jets announced that they signed running back Charcandrick West on Friday.

After spending four seasons with the Chiefs, West was released Wednesday.

The running back went undrafted out of Abilene Christian in 2014. In his time with Kansas City, West recorded 999 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 75 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, West played in 13 games and recorded 18 carries for 72 yards. His best season came in 2015, when he led the team with 160 carries for 634 yards.