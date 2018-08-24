Ravens rookie tight end Hayden Hurst will miss three-to-four weeks with a stress fracture in his foot according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Hurst will have a screw inserted into his foot to combat the injury.

Selected by Baltimore with the No. 25 overall pick in April's draft, Hurst registered five receptions in the Ravens' first three preseason games, scoring a touchdown against the Bears on Aug. 3. Hurst currently sits on the third string in Baltimore's depth chart alongside fellow rookie Mark Andrews, trailing four-year veterans Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams.

Hurst entered the 2018 draft following three years at South Carolina. The 6'4", 245-pound tight end hauled in 100 career receptions for the Gamecocks, scoring three touchdowns. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2017.

The injury wil likely force Hurst to miss the Ravens' regular-season opener. Baltimore begins its season on Sept. 9, hosting Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy analysis: Hurst sits in a crowded tight end rotation, with no clear-cut leader at the position. After grabbing 62 receptions for Oklahoma last year, Andrews now has a window to become Joe Flacco's primary receiving tight end. Consider Hurst a late-round fantasy selection or possible waiver claim once he returns from injury.