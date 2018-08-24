Rams running back Todd Gurley won't take any snaps before the start of the regular season, and he's fine with that.

"That is everyone's dream, to not play in the preseason," Gurley told reporters Thursday, per ESPN. "Some guys just like to get out there to get a feel for it and to see. But not this guy."

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Thursday that Gurley would not play in the preseason.

"We've done a little bit different approach in terms of working him out just with some things going on just in his lower half," McVay said. "Just getting him up to speed in the way that we've kind of felt like to get him at his best."

Gurley, 24, signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Rams in July. Last season, he scored a league-best 19 touchdowns and rushed for 1,305 yards.

Earlier in the week, McVay said quarterback Jared Goff would play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans. However, McVay said Thursday that right tackle Rob Havenstein could possibly miss the game because of an ankle injury, which could lead him to change his mind on Goff. The Rams would face a Texans defense that could include J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney.

"I wouldn't feel great about going against those guys without our line," McVay said, via ESPN. "But we'll see what happens."

Both Gurley and Goff sat out in the Rams' first preseason game.