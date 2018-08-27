Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee will miss the entire 2018 season after being placed on injured reserve on Monday morning, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The four-year veteran suffered knee ligament damage on a hit by Falcons safety Damontae Kazee, who led his head directly into Lee's knee. Lee was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday night's matchup.

A second-round pick out of USC in 2014, Lee led the Jaguars in receptions in 2017 and hauled in 56 receptions. Jacksonville now looks increasingly thin at receiver by losing Lee and Allen Hurns, who signed with the Cowboys this offseason.

The Jaguars enter 2018 with just one player who tallied over 40 catches in 2017 with second-year receiver Keenan Cole.

Jacksonville will open its season on Sept. 9 against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Analysis:

Lee's injury opens the window for Cole to become the Jags' premier receiving option. But don't expect Jacksonville to suddenly become a strong aerial attack. The Jaguars will still rely heavily on its ground game, now further reliant on Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon. As for Jacksonville's quarterback, Lee's injury is likely to slide Blake Bortles further down the fantasy quarterback rankings.