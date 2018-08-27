Sacha Baron Cohen attempted to coax a murder confession out of O.J. Simpson on the final episode of Who is America?

Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman in 1994, but in the episode, Cohen uses a fake character to try to learn otherwise.

At the beginning of the clip, Cohen's character introduces a fake girlfriend and attempts to explain who Simpson is to the girlfriend. Cohen's character says Simpson is a football player and appeared on Naked Gun. When that doesn't work, Cohen's character makes apparent stabbing motions and the girlfriend finally understands who Simpson is.

Throughout the interview, Cohen's character makes repeated jokes about killing a significant other. Simpson awkwardly laughs at times and repeatedly yells, "Stop." Cohen's character brings up the idea that Simpson killed lawyer Johnnie Cochran too. Simpson again yells, "Stop."

Finally, Cohen's character says his business partner would like a one-on-one meeting with Simpson.

"He’s obsessed with what happened that night with the wife," Cohen’s character told Simpson. “And he wants you to tell him."

"Well, first of all, she wasn’t my wife. We had been divorced and separated for two years," Simpson said. "I didn’t ‘get away’ with nothing."

"I didn’t kill nobody," Simpson added.

Last year, Simpson was released from prison on parole after spending a decade behind bars in relation to a Las Vegas armed robbery.