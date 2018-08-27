Sacha Baron Cohen Tried To Get O.J. Simpson to Confess To Murder In Awkward Interview

Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman in 1994, but in the episode, Cohen uses a fake character to try to learn otherwise. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 27, 2018

Sacha Baron Cohen attempted to coax a murder confession out of O.J. Simpson on the final episode of Who is America?

Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman in 1994, but in the episode, Cohen uses a fake character to try to learn otherwise. 

At the beginning of the clip, Cohen's character introduces a fake girlfriend and attempts to explain who Simpson is to the girlfriend. Cohen's character says Simpson is a football player and appeared on Naked Gun. When that doesn't work, Cohen's character makes apparent stabbing motions and the girlfriend finally understands who Simpson is. 

Throughout the interview, Cohen's character makes repeated jokes about killing a significant other. Simpson awkwardly laughs at times and repeatedly yells, "Stop." Cohen's character brings up the idea that Simpson killed lawyer Johnnie Cochran too. Simpson again yells, "Stop."

Finally, Cohen's character says his business partner would like a one-on-one meeting with Simpson.

"He’s obsessed with what happened that night with the wife," Cohen’s character told Simpson. “And he wants you to tell him."

"Well, first of all, she wasn’t my wife. We had been divorced and separated for two years," Simpson said. "I didn’t ‘get away’ with nothing."

"I didn’t kill nobody," Simpson added.

Last year, Simpson was released from prison on parole after spending a decade behind bars in relation to a Las Vegas armed robbery.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)