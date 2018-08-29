Aaron Rodgers Signs Record-Setting Contract, Has Yet To Pay Off $20 Debt To Davante Adams

One thing we know for sure: After Tuesday's extension, Rodgers definitely has the cash to repay Adams.

By Emily Caron
August 29, 2018

The Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to terms on a record-setting four-year, $134 million extension on Tuesday. 

The deal makes Rodgers, 34, the highest-paid player in NFL history with more than $100 million guaranteed. However, the six-time Pro Bowler wasn't the only Packer with money on his mind.

Rodgers apparently owes teammate Davante Adams $20 from 2016 and Green Bay's star wide receiver has not forgotten about the debt. He quote tweeted the news of the contract, which was also reported by former Packer James Jones, with: "Yet he still aint paid me my $20 I let em borrow in ‘16."

Maybe Rodgers new deal will give him some spare change to repay Adams. Considering that it has already been two years, we're not sure he may see that $20 again either way.

This story will be updated when or if Rodgers pays Adams.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)