The Baltimore Ravens have missed the postseason each of the past three years despite finishing with a losing record only once during that stretch. But the Ravens might be primed to rebound in 2018 under head coach John Harbaugh, as they look to have some value at +135 (wager $100 to win $135) on odds to make the NFL playoffs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The odds of Baltimore not making the postseason for the fourth year in a row see that scenario favored slightly at -165 (wager $165 to win $100).

The Ravens obviously need some things to go their way in 2018, including possibly the Pittsburgh Steelers disappointing as strong -550 favorites to qualify for the playoffs. Pittsburgh has won the AFC North three of the past four years, with Baltimore last taking the division title in 2012 when the team went on to win the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals have won the division twice since then too and appear to have a lot of value at +400 to get to the postseason if the Steelers take a step back this year. The Ravens have a huge coaching edge though, making them a more solid wager right now.

Of course the biggest favorites to get back to the postseason are the New England Patriots, the early Super Bowl 53 odds favorite, who have won the AFC East a record nine consecutive years. The Patriots are listed at -1500 to make the playoffs with "No" a massive +800 underdog.

If you believe this could be the beginning of the end for future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, then the payoff on New England missing out for the first time since 2008 may be worth the risk. The Miami Dolphins won the division that year after Brady went down with a torn ACL in the regular season opener, with Matt Cassel taking over under center.

The Dolphins are +500 to make the playoffs for the second time in three years and may also be a solid bet if you are looking for another team that could win the division besides the Patriots. It definitely seems unlikely, but the Buffalo Bills made the postseason last year for the first time since 1999, so anything is possible.

For what it's worth, the Bills are +450 to get back to the playoffs as well with "No" a big favorite at -700.