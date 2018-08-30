Former Broncos and Ravens outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil retired from the NFL on Thursday and announced his retirement on Twitter.

"After spending a great deal of time talking to my family and prayerfully considering what's next in my career, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the NFL at this time," Dumervil wrote. "It's been an incredible 12-year run."

On to the next chapter. Thank you for all of the support✊ pic.twitter.com/rA121JJNRf — Elvis Dumervil (@EKD92) August 30, 2018

Dumervil was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2006 draft and spent six seasons in Denver before signing with the Ravens in 2013. He ended his career after a season with San Francisco in 2017 where he led the 49ers with 6.5 sacks.

Dumervil retires ranked No. 26 on the all-time sacks list with 105.5. He was third in sacks on the all-time active list before his retirement.

The Lousiville product tallied four seasons of 10-plus sacks and led the league with 17 in 2009. He was named to five Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors in 2009 and 2014.

In addition to his sacks, Dumervil retires with 23 career forced fumbles and 264 tackles.