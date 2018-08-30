Jalen Ramsey Thinks Rob Gronkowski Is Not 'as Great as People Think He Is'

Ramsey also shared some statistics to back up his thoughts on Gronk.

By Jenna West
August 30, 2018

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not afraid to share his thoughts on other players across the NFL. He now publicly voiced that he thinks Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is overrated.

"I don't think Gronk's good," Ramsey said in an interview with ESPN's Mina Kimes.

"Let me say -- I don't think Gronk is as great as people think he is."

Ramsey then shared some statistics that he learned from Jaguars' analytics staffers before playing against the Patriots.

"Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he's had a very bad game -- and that corner has had a very good game," Ramsey said.

Kimes went on to point out that Gronkowski's catch rate drops from 71% to 56% when he moves from the slot to the corner, which is lower than the average tight end in the NFL.

When asked what Gronkowski did in the AFC Championship, Ramsey replied, "Literally nothing. He may have had, like, one catch."

Kimes also notes that Ramsey is correct because Gronkowski left before halftime with a concussion.

Despite what Ramsey may think of Gronkowski, the Patriots reportedly reworked the tight end's contract Thursday.

With a base salary of $8 million for the 2018 season, Gronkowski, 29, could earn up to $1 million in per game bonuses and $3.3 million in additional incentives.

