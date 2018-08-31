The Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. In New York, Bridgewater was competing for the Jets' starting quarterback job with Josh McCown and first-round draft pick Sam Darnold. All-Pro quarterback Drew Brees leads the Saints so Bridgewater will have to settle in as the team's backup.

In a press conference on Thursday, Bridgewater told media that he's okay being Brees No. 2.

"I don't mind waiting," Bridgewater said. "I get to learn from one of the best players to ever play this game, get to be in the room with a great group of guys, get to learn from Coach Payton. So I look forward to that."

Bridgewater added: "For me, I get to take advantage of this opportunity to grow as a man and as a football player. I've been following this offense since I was in college, and to be able to be a part of it now, it's a great feeling."

A first-round draft pick out of Louisville in 2014, Bridgewater began his career with the Vikings before a major knee injury sidelined him for nearly two seasons.

The trade brings Bridgewater, 25, to his second team in just six months after joining the Jets this past offseason. In March, he signed a one-year, $6 million deal with New York after being released by Minnesota at the end of last season.

Coach Sean Payton and Bridgewater said it is too soon to tell if the quarterback will remain with the Saints beyond his one-year contract. Payton said Bridgewater has "got great makeup, great football IQ."

"We liked how he played in the preseason. We think a player like that's valuable. So we're excited to have him," he added.

Bridgewater did not play in the Saints final preseason game on Thursday, watching from the sideline with Brees instead.

"I can't live too far down the road," Bridgewater said. "I'm gonna continue to grow and want to be the best football player I can be for the New Orleans Saints."

The Saints open the 2018 regular season against the Bucs on Sunday, Sept. 9.