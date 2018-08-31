Teddy Bridgewater on Being Saints Backup: 'I Get to Learn From One of the Best Players to Ever Play'

Bridgewater doesn't mind waiting behind the Saints' starter.

By Emily Caron
August 31, 2018

The Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. In New York, Bridgewater was competing for the Jets' starting quarterback job with Josh McCown and first-round draft pick Sam Darnold. All-Pro quarterback Drew Brees leads the Saints so Bridgewater will have to settle in as the team's backup.

In a press conference on Thursday, Bridgewater told media that he's okay being Brees No. 2. 

"I don't mind waiting," Bridgewater said. "I get to learn from one of the best players to ever play this game, get to be in the room with a great group of guys, get to learn from Coach Payton. So I look forward to that." 

Bridgewater added: "For me, I get to take advantage of this opportunity to grow as a man and as a football player. I've been following this offense since I was in college, and to be able to be a part of it now, it's a great feeling."

A first-round draft pick out of Louisville in 2014, Bridgewater began his career with the Vikings before a major knee injury sidelined him for nearly two seasons. 

The trade brings Bridgewater, 25, to his second team in just six months after joining the Jets this past offseason. In March, he signed a one-year, $6 million deal with New York after being released by Minnesota at the end of last season.

NFL
Teddy Bridgewater Trade Brings Peace of Mind to the Win-Now Saints

Coach Sean Payton and Bridgewater said it is too soon to tell if the quarterback will remain with the Saints beyond his one-year contract. Payton said Bridgewater has "got great makeup, great football IQ."

"We liked how he played in the preseason. We think a player like that's valuable. So we're excited to have him," he added. 

Bridgewater did not play in the Saints final preseason game on Thursday, watching from the sideline with Brees instead.

"I can't live too far down the road," Bridgewater said. "I'm gonna continue to grow and want to be the best football player I can be for the New Orleans Saints."

The Saints open the 2018 regular season against the Bucs on Sunday, Sept. 9.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)