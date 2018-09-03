The Buffalo Bills named Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback ahead of the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Monday.

Peterson was given the nod over rookie and first-round pick Josh Allen after A.J. McCarron was traded to the Oakland Raiders over the weekend. Buffalo got a 2019 fifth-round draft pick in return for McCarron.

The 24-year-old Peterman was selected in the fifth round by the Bills in 2017 NFL draft and got his first action last season when he replaced an ineffective Tyrod Taylor in a Week 10 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Peterman got his first NFL start the very next week against the Los Angeles Chargers and promptly threw five interceptions in the first half of a 54–24 loss.

He finished the season completing 49% of his passes with 252 yards and two touchdowns.