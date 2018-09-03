The Pittsburgh Steelers are "disappointed" running back Le'Veon Bell has not rejoined the team yet, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert announced in a statement Monday.

"We are disappointed Le'Veon Bell has not signed his franchise tender and rejoined his teammates. Coach Tomlin and the coaching staff will continue to focus on preparing the players on our roster for the regular season opener on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns."

Bell did not show for the Steelers' practice on Monday and has yet to sign the $14.5 million franchise tender the team offered him. The Steelers and Bell have been unable to reach a long-term deal for the second consecutive season.

By not signing the tender, Bell missed the Steelers' camp, same as last year, with no repercussions.

Last season, Bell reported in time for Week 1 and played the entire season on a $12.2 million franchise tag. He recorded 1,291 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2017.

If he misses games this year, Bell could lose around $855,000 per contest.

The Steelers open their season this Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland. The game is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET.